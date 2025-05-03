The Netflix Kevin Hart Heist Comedy 'Lift' Is Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Criminal Justice

Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week

Wait, a man knew about his HIV for HOW many years and didn't tell his wife?!

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Graphic: Images: Troy Police Department, LinkedIn, GoFundMe, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Detroit-Area Man Tries to Sell French Bulldog Back to Owner He Allegedly Stole It From, Here’s What Happens Next

Detroit-Area Man Tries to Sell French Bulldog Back to Owner He Allegedly Stole It From, Here’s What Happens Next

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: Troy Police Department

A Detroit dog owner was put through terrible distress in the search for his beloved French bulldog who wandered off. Luckily, he managed to find an online posting of his pooch...and now, the cops are involved. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

There’s More to The Story of The Plane Passenger Who Swallowed Rosary Beads Amidst Chaotic Fit

There’s More to The Story of The Plane Passenger Who Swallowed Rosary Beads Amidst Chaotic Fit

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: LinkedIn

There are some more details emerging about the mystery man who had a violent outburst on an inflight America Airlines trip last month. We’re not sure this justifies his chaotic behavior but it certainly adds some more context. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

New Development in Mysterious Death of Georgia Twins Only Confuses Us Even More

New Development in Mysterious Death of Georgia Twins Only Confuses Us Even More

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: GoFundMe

Questions continue to swarm the mysterious death of a pair of 19-year-old twins found in a hiking mountain in Georgia. Newly discovered evidence only makes the family feel more “clueless” about what truly happened to them — and they’re not going for the “murder-suicide” theory. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

A Man Was Charged and Imprisoned For Killing a Woman, Then This Netflix-Style Plot Twist Changed Everything

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Southern Indiana police thought they solved the murder of a 35-year-old woman earlier this month by throwing the suspect in jail. However, new evidence led to a crazy plot twist that you have to read to believe. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He’ll Pay For Her Death

This Man Is Accused of Concealing A Fatal Secret From His Wife And Now Police Say He’ll Pay For Her Death

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

Three years have passed since the death of Denise Broadie after a long battle of health complications. Though, following her passing, her husband was charged in connection to her death which authorities now consider to be a murder. The reason behind the charges stems from a long-held secret that could have saved Denise’s life. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

This Texas Black Teen With Special Needs is Being Charged as an Adult for This Crime, and His Family Isn’t Having It

This Texas Black Teen With Special Needs is Being Charged as an Adult for This Crime, and His Family Isn’t Having It

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Photo: ABC13 News

A Texas family is outraged after the arrest of 17-year-old Peter Brown, a teen with a mental disability which causes him to have the mindset of a child. However, police aren’t treating him like a kid, let alone a teenager, and the family is outraged. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Sheesh! You Won’t Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Sheesh! You Won’t Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Image for article titled Detroit Man Tries to Sell Dog Back to Owner He Stole It From, More Mysterious Details Arise from Death of Georgia Twins, Sister of Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads on Plane Speaks Out, Police Find Man Who Framed Another for Murder and All The Juicy Crime Stories You Missed This Week
Screenshot: KDFW

Despite the ongoing threats targeted at Karmelo Anthony —the teen who allegedly fatally stabbed another teen at a track meet — supporters are still pushing through the hate to undergird his defense. In fact, they raised so much money for this kid, he could buy a mini mansion. — Kalyn Womack

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

9 / 9