Despite the 'Bethenny Clause,'' These Black Real Housewives Are Running Their Businesses

Former Real Housewives Nene Leakes and Bethenny Frankel have recently been outspoken about their issues with Bravo. Frankel who created the brand Skinnygirl while she was on The Real Housewives of New York City, refused to allow NBC to take a percentage of her earnings for presenting her business on the show. After that, “ the Bethenny Clause,” was created in contracts, which means that the network has the right to take a percentage of a star’s earnings from their business. Now, Frankel is working to create a union for reality stars and wants to eliminate “ the Bethenny Clause,” so that other stars will not have to give networks any money. That’s for Bravo to hammer, but we wanted to show you all of the Black housewives who have presented a business on their franchises! Will the proposed union greatly impact these businesses? Nobody knows. But l et’s check out what our Black Housewives are selling...