Entertainment

Finally, The Real Housewives of New York City Has A Diverse Cast

The shows producers seem to hope adding some Blackness will save it from accusations of racism.

By
Jessica Washington
Ubah Hassan, from left, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Ubah Hassan, from left, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision (AP)

The Real Housewives of New York has gotten a major reboot. Two weeks go Bravo launched the new and (debatably improved) RHONY. For context, the long-standing show famously went down in flames over allegations of racism.

Now the show has a whole new diverse cast. Here’s a rundown of the new laddies:

Sai De Silva

Image for article titled Finally, The Real Housewives of New York City Has A Diverse Cast
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)
Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina New Yorker. De Silva is an influencer and the creative director of Scout the City. De Silva lives in Brooklyn, which means that the show will once again have a Brooklynite.

Ubah Hassan

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY — Season 14 Premiere Event — Pictured: Ubah Hassan at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY — Season 14 Premiere Event — Pictured: Ubah Hassan at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo (Getty Images)
Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist. Hassan fled Somalia with her father to Kenya before moving to Canada. She was later discovered by a photographer which launched her modeling career and her eventual move to New York.

Erin Dana Lichy

Abraham Lichy, left, and Erin Lichy attend Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Abraham Lichy, left, and Erin Lichy attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/ (AP)

Erin Dana Lichy was raised in Manhattan as one of five children in an Israeli family. Lichy is a real estate agent and owns her own design firm and home renovation company. She lives in Tribeca with her three children and husband.

Jenna Lyons

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Jenna Lyons attends The Real Housewives of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Jenna Lyons attends The Real Housewives of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media (Getty Images)
Lyons is a powerhouse business woman. She served as the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, and is considered a dynamite force in the fashion industry.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Jessel Taank attends Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York.
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/ (AP)
Jessel Taank is of British-Indian descent. She’s a fashion publicist and brand consultant living in New York. She lives with her her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa and their two twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield




 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Brynn Whitfield attends The Real Housewives of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Brynn Whitfield attends The Real Housewives of New York Premiere Celebration at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)
Brynn Whitfield is a lightning-rod on the show already. The bi-racial brand marketing and communications professional made a splash with her witty commentary in the first episode.