Though the on-again, off-again operations of the forthcoming Black Panther sequel has been mired with its fair share of controversy, one of the film’s stars has finally given us a clue (of sorts) as to what we can expect when it finally arrives in theaters.

Veteran actress and recent NAACP Image Award winner Angela Bassett touched on the film and how the cast has been moving forward following the death of Chadwick Boseman during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“He was such an example, such a leader. And amazing talent, we all know that. Big heart, great intellect. And we just hope to raise the standard,” Bassett said.

When further prodded for details about the film, she later added:

“There will be a Black Panther 2. November! Look for it in November. And it will be amazing, our director Ryan Coogler. Writer [and] director, [he’s the] perfect leader. It’s gonna be amazing, it’s going to top [Black Panther] one.”

Now Angela! Oh, umm, excuse me: Mrs. Bassett. Do you understand how big of a statement you just made? You quite literally just said that the sequel film will top the first film. Do you know how short of a list it is of films that had a better sequel than the original? It’s very short. Minu scule, even. Kevin Hart is taller than that list—that’s how short it is.

I’m not saying I don’t believe you, I’m not saying I don’t believe and trust in Ryan Coogler either. Because he’s more than capable of properly executing a phenomenal vision. But that statement has some weight to it and even more so now thanks to the soaring amount of expectations the general public will now have walking into the theaters this fall.

I really do hope though, for all this film has gone through, that it is great and that people will walk away with the same feelings of admiration and pride as they did the first time around.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11.