Damson Idris' Brutal Drag of Black Men Who Hate Black Women Resurfaces— And it's Still Striking Nerves

Damson Idris is sick of seeing the online hatred lobbed at Black women from his fellow Black men and his wise words calling it out are making waves once again. But now, folks online are responding in a big way.

As you may know by now, this has been a heavy week in pop culture due to: Cassie Ventura’s graphic and disturbing testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial; Halle Bailey’s restraining order against the father of her child DDG and allegations of abuse at his hands; and the alleged “new evidence” that suggests Tory Lanez is falsely imprisoned and isn’t responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

With all these headlines swirling around, social media timelines have turned into a smorgasbord of hot and downright awful takes from Black men who feel all the women involved in the aforementioned topics are either liars, trying to take innocent Black men down, or they’re after money. And those are just a few of the misogynistic excuses.

Seeing all that going on, the “Snowfall” alum’s wise words from 2023 to those men began to resurface on X. Ever since, many folk online are giving Idris his props once again for being brave enough to call out his fellow man and hold them accountable.

“I see so much unprovoked hatred towards Black women today by predominantly grown Black men. Especially towards our young stars that are just trying to do their thing,” he wrote at the time. “The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man. I promise you, you aren’t men to us. A new year is approaching, grow up.”

“Women - black women especially - are not safe in this world. We never were safe. We are supposed to endure but not overcome. Shout out to Damson Idris for being one of few that stood up for us,” wrote one user on X.

“#DamsonIdris is a real one for this!!!!!!” said another.

Added another, “Love this message. This isn’t the first time he’s posted something like this either. Glad he’s standing up for black women instead of falling in line with the ‘bros.’”