It makes sense that after Donald Trump’s improbable, Russian special sauce win for the Iron Throne—aka the White House—any loudmouth, rich, white guy believes he has a shot at being president.



Well, enter Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, the latest loudmouth, rich, white guy who recently played coy with CNBC on Tuesday when asked if he would consider running for president.



“We’ll see,” Cuban told CNBC’s Scott Wapner. Cuban added that if he did run it would be as an Independent, but he’s still looking for more motivation to make his decision because looking out at a burning world isn’t enough.

“We’ll see what happens. It would take the perfect storm for me to do it,” the true and documented billionaire entrepreneur told CNBC. “There’s some things that could open the door, but I’m not projecting or predicting it right now.

“I still think there’s a real opportunity for somebody who is in the middle but has some charisma, has the ability to relate to both sides but is not a politician. The reality is people don’t trust politicians,” Cuban said in a telephone interview on Halftime Report.

Cuban also noted that he didn’t think any of the current Democratic hopefuls had a shot in hell of beating Trump.

“If you look at why people voted for Donald Trump, in my opinion, first and foremost, it was because he wasn’t a politician. Politicians are the least trusted of every profession,” he said.

Cuban said all of the candidates—including former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading in the polls—are just different shades of vanilla.

“I like Vice President Biden. I think he’s smart and he could do a decent job, but I think it’s way too early to tell,” Cuban said.

Cuban who loves the sound of his own voice and reportedly listens to recorded audio of himself talking in a hushed tone about how much he’s grown and how amazing he is , called the Democratic presidential hopefuls pushers of headline porn who peddle proposals that couldn’t possibly work. He also claimed that trickle-down taxation doesn’t work, and I kind of just hate Cuban right now, so yeah...

He’s not done anything egregious; he’s just a grownup frat boy who made a shit-ton of money and now thinks people should listen to him when he doesn’t realize that he’s still a douche and just a douche with money, which actually makes him more of a douche.

CNBC notes that Cuban has done this flirting thing before in 2016 when he talked of running for president. He claimed he could’ve beat Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but then didn’t do shit. Hopefully, he keeps this same energy and goes and sits his ass down somewhere and deals with all of the negative headlines following a sexual harassment investigation of his team and the rape allegation and other problematic behaviors of foreign white hype, the-not-Dirk Nowitzki, newly acquired Mavs forward Kristaps Porzingis.