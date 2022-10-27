Just when you thought DaBaby understood the importance of not running his mouth, the rapper continues to defend the disparaging remarks he made about Megan Thee Stallion. During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, he reiterated claims that he slept with the “Body” rapper on his song “Boogeyman.”

“The song been done, for real, for real, damn near going on a year,” DaBaby said. “And when I say something, it’s gonna go out. It is what it is. Like I say a long time ago, keep me out the business.” Even though he has yet again inserted himself into controversy, DaBaby stands by his assertions about the relationship between him and Meg.

“It’s a song that’s out right now – n****s can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you.”

DaBaby also said that Megan had already confirmed their tryst and that he’s just doubling down on it:

“I don’t even wanna stir all this sh*t up. But I’m gonna respond to what she said. Anybody that can read between the lines, the sh*t was really already said. Don’t turn the women’s empowerment sh*t on me because what you got going on with buddy. You know why you upset with me being on a ni**a song – you know why. You and me know why. You, me and a few other people, they know why, but I kept it player, ain’t say sh*t about it.”



Even though he probably thought being salacious would help his fourth studio album, Baby On Baby 2, sell more copies it flopped. It looks like it’s going to take more than gossip for DaBaby to get his career back on track.