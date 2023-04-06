“Crazy” Houston Teacher Humiliates Black Student During Slavery Lesson

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District is investigating a middle school teacher accused of forcing the lone Black student in class to take on the role of slaves in her History lesson, per Click2Houston. Apparently, this teacher was caught up in a previous problematic incident.



Through the battle over critical race theory, there have been teachers who wish to give an effective lesson on the difficult topics of American history and then there are others who take things entirely too far. A Kahla Middle School student, who was registered for a ninth-grade History class, reported a disturbing incident from the classroom to the assistant principal.

The girl’s mother, Tori Ards, told reporters her daughter was used by the teacher as an example of a fugitive slave. The teacher allegedly forced the girl to “re-enact” a scene related to the Civil War and slave trade. “I could snatch her and take her to the South and sell her during slavery!” the teacher said according to the student.

To make matters worse, the student was the only Black student in the class. Being isolated to answer slavery questions is already a shared humiliation among Black students in the country but being forced to play a slave is beyond a microaggression. What is there to demonstrate about a slave trade that the class can’t read anyway?!

This is the second time this week this teacher was reported to the district.

Read more about it from Click2Houston:

This was reportedly not the first controversial statement the teacher made. Ards said, a few days before, her daughter called her during her lunch period to say the teacher told them her theories about the Confederate flag. The teacher allegedly said the history books got it wrong and the flag had “nothing to do with slavery.” She reportedly told the students that the Confederate flag was a ‘good flag’ and was only about the states’ rights. That incident was also reported to school administrators.

Dr. Candice Matthews, national minister of politics for the New Black Panther Nation, told reporters the teacher “is a prime example of an educational assassin that is implanted in the classroom.”

It seems the war on education should pivot from attacking anti-racism to discipling teachers who doing exactly what legislators think they are preventing: pushing their agendas onto children.

The district issued a statement to the girl’s parents saying an investigation is underway into the incidents and that the teacher in question will not be on campus until the review is complete.

