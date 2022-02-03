Craig Robinson is set to reunite with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici on new Peacock comedy Killing It.



Advertisement

Premiering in April, Killing It is “about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes,” per a press release.

Goor and Del Tredici are co-showrunners/writers/executive producers on the 10- episode comedy, with Robinson also serving as an executive producer.

“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape,” Goor and Del Tredici said in a statement. “We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted Killing It to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes.”

The first teaser from the series is a 30 second clip of Robinson’s character enjoying his wealth and status in an over the top hilarious way.



“It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world,” Goor and Del Tredici said. “His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”

We know the video doesn’t show much, but everything Robinson does is unique and fun, so we’re willing to keep an open mind.

Robinson previously worked with the duo during his recurring stint as Doug Judy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Advertisement

The actor/comedian is also returning as the host of Hulu’s Black History Month series Your Attention Please, which highlights the fascinating stories of Black innovators and game-changers.

Peacock seems committed to taking chances on unique ideas where its comedies are concerned. Killing It joins the critically acclaimed Girls5eva, and the recently announced Bust Down.

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, Bust Down is created by and stars Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay and Chris Redd. It follows “four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.”

Based on the teaser, are you interested in Killing It?