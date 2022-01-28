Chris Redd is not satisfied with co-starring in Kenan and SNL. He is set to join Sam Jay (PAUSE with Sam Jay), Jak Knight (Big Mouth) and Langston Kerman (Insecure) in the new Peacock comedy Bust Down, premiering all six episodes Thursday, March 10.



The quartet created and star in Bust Down “as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it,” per a press release.

Kerman, Knight, Jay and Redd are executive producing alongside Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx, Andrew Singer, Guy Stodel and Richie Keen, who also directs.

The friends described the inspiration for what is called a “new kind of unapologetically Black show representing the relatable middle class.”

https://youtu.be/D1TogyzCa5o

“Bust Down is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world,” Kerman, Knight, Jay and Redd said in a statement. “There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that’s what Bust Down is all about.”



“We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever,” they continued. “We just wanted to make something so f—king hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”

That actually sounds like a lot of fun. TV, especially comedies, can get predictable. We’re 100 percent in favor of an “unapologetically Black” comedy standing out from the crowd.

The series also released a first look trailer, which is complete nonsense, and doesn’t really set up the show. However, it does establish the ridiculous tone viewers can expect.

“We wanted the Bust Down trailer to reflect the absurdity of the show. This isn’t about warming hearts or giving voice to the voiceless,” they said. “Our show is about finding comedy in the unimportant. Each episode these four characters escape societal pressures to strive and excel by digging themselves further into a metaphorical hole, which led us to this concept.”

We’re genuinely interested in seeing where Bust Down goes. Our only drawback is that it’s on Peacock, which has low subscriber numbers, and honestly, isn’t the most reliable of the big streaming services.

Bust Down premieres all six episodes Thursday, March 10 on Peacock.

Will you binge Bust Down?