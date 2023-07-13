Country Music Singer Jimmie Allen Fights Back Against Sexual Assault Allegations in New Countersuit

Last month we told you about not one, but two sexual assault lawsuits facing country music star Jimmie Allen. Well now, he’s fighting back, countersuing both of the women in each suit for an unspecified monetary amount.

Per court documents filed on Thursday, Allen is alleging defamation in the first suit brought against him from Jane Doe 1, a.k.a. his former manager, who alleged she suffered repeated sexual abuse and rape at the hands of Allen. Lawyers for Allen describe the allegations she made about the “Best Shot” singer in an exclusive, bombshell report with Variety as: “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful.”

“Throughout the Variety article, Jane Doe made several untruthful statements which painted Allen and Doe’s consensual affair as nonconsensual sexual misconduct,” his lawyers said, according to Billboard. “Allen’s reputation and relationships within the entertainment industry have also been severely damaged as a result Jane Doe’s statements in the Variety article.”



In response to the second suit from Jane Doe 2—who’s suing Allen for battery, sexual assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress hinging largely on an alleged sexual assault encounter that was recording on his cellphone without his consent—the singer’s lawyers are arguing that the recording and the sexual act was consensual. They’re also accusing her of “‘conversion,’ a civil tort similar to theft that involves someone taking property that doesn’t belong to them.”

In a statement to Billboard in response to his countersuit, Allen told the publication:

“I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action,” saying he has done so in order to “protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business. “As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me. These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

Allen has denied any wrongdoing in both suits in a lengthy statement and publicly apologized to his wife and family for being “a poor example of a man and a father.” These shocking and disturbing developments come nearly three months since Allen announced his split from his wife Alexis Gale, who is currently pregnant with their third child.