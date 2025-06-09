America Has Theories on Whether Trump-Elon Musk Feud Is All Fake

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

After President Donald Trump's beef with Tesla CEO Elon Musk practically broke the internet, Americans are wondering if all the drama was meant to deflect from one crucial piece of legislation: Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Act. Others, however, don't think the president is smart enough to pull it off. Let's get into it.

After passing in the House by the skin of it's teeth, the GOP spending bill is headed to the Senate, drawing mixed reviews from Democrats and Republicans alike. With major cuts to Medicaid-- which Trump promised he wouldn't do-- questionable AI regulations, permanent taxes cut to the wealthy, adding trillions to the national debt and much more, Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Act is anything but beautiful, and more folks should be paying attention.

But alas, they're not... And after last week's blow up between him and Musk, many online have theories that the Trump and Musk battle got people watching the wrong fight. "This Trump-Musk fight seems like a distraction," @d_originalone noted on June 5.

https://twitter.com/d_originalone/status/1930765354394882239

Another user pointed out the suspicious timing of the feud coinciding with the bill. "Elon Musk sitting on Epstein information and only releasing it because him and trump aren’t friends makes him just as disgusting as Trump," @namenonew started. "It’s all a distraction & greed tactic folks."

Even CNN host Audie Cornish noted "there’s a billion-dollar bill at stake—but all eyes are on the fight between two billionaires." She continued, "Medicaid, SNAP, and foreign policy are all in the balance, yet headlines focus on Musk and Trump."

https://twitter.com/CNNThisMorning/status/1930954017254809639

"Who gives a rat's ass bout a fake feud between 2 Nazis," @kenyadad12 boldly tweeted before adding the real concern should be "this bill GOP pushing through that will allow trump to ignore contempt orders from the courts."

Although many are convinced Trump's alleged scheme is to divert Americans from the dangers of the tax bill with the drama of the century, there's no way to exactly know if that's the president's real plan. But, you can't put anything past the man, who is known for his antics and divisive nature.

https://www.tiktok.com/@omekongo/video/7512648655111884078

On TikTok, @omekongo listed Trump's travel ban to 12 different countries, a recent abortion directive endangering pregnant people nation-wide and most importantly, that "big, ugly tax bill" as reasons for Trump's alleged smoke and mirrors trick on America.

Other folks online don't want to give Trump and Musk any credit for allegedly scheming to deter from the real issues plaguing the country. "There’s no master plan, no distraction; they’re just impulsive fascist idiots," @LivForJReeves10 said on X.

https://twitter.com/LivForJReeves10/status/1932081392982294876

@trustno1evah on TikTok said no matter how hard Trump might try to pull the wool over Americans' eyes, they're not doing a good job at it. "This Trump and Musk fallout is all a staged LIE," she said.

The bill itself is over 1,000 pages long, tackling any and everything under the sun while still checking off key points in the MAGA rulebook, "Project 2025." With legislation this long and tedious, it's not shocking Americans won't be able to digest the full impact the bill will have on their lives.

In fact, even House Republicans like Ga. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Neb. Rep. Mike Flood admitted to skimming over key points in the vital tax legislation. If the very people elected to read and review proposed legislation have confessed to being unaware of the very small, fine print, then Americans should probably be paying even closer attention to what's at stake.