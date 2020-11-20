GTFOH Trump Watch: So Y’all Just Going to Steal the Election Right in Front of Us?

Police stand guard over ballots from the November 3 election being stored in the Wisconsin Center before the start of a recount scheduled to begin tomorrow on November 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

President Trump lost the election.



Full stop.



Since losing the election, which he lost, the president has baselessly claimed massive voter fraud and then failed to provide any evidence. His lawyers have filed lawsuits that have been thrown out almost as soon as they arrive in the courts. Now, the president is just openly courting state legislators.



According to the New York Times, the president invited Republican state legislators from Michigan to the White House on Friday, and I’m sure this has nothing to do with trying to sway them not to certify President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the Michigan winner.



The Times notes that this is a “remarkable intrusion into state and local politics: a sitting president personally contacting officials who usually play a small and invisible role in a routine process.”



Also, WTF? The president isn’t even hiding his efforts to blatantly steal the election, and you know who is aiding him? All the Republicans who haven’t said a damn thing as he continues to ignore the needs of the country to serve his own narcissistic desires.



From the Times:



The president requested the White House meeting with Mike Shirkey, the State Senate majority leader, and Lee Chatfield, the speaker of the Michigan House, and they will sit down with him on Friday afternoon, according to a person briefed on the arrangements. It is not clear what the president will discuss. It comes as the Trump campaign and its allies have been seeking to overturn the results of the election in multiple states through lawsuits and intrusions into the state vote certification process, often targeting cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Atlanta with large and politically powerful Black populations. Mr. Trump himself reached out personally to at least one election official in Wayne County, Mich., home of Detroit, who tried to decertify the results there. At the same time, he has made few public appearances since the election and his daily schedule often has no events on it, despite the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump campaign had initially filed suits in Michigan but those were so laughable that they’ve since withdrawn those lawsuits.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Democrat, told Trump to cut the bullshit and get back to not leading the country during a pandemic.



“Stop spending energy to mislead about what happened in this election and spend it on a real Covid relief package,” she said, the Times reports. “This election was overwhelmingly decided. It was safe, it was secure, it was a fair election, and Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by over 150,000 votes.” She added, “The canvassers need to do their job. I expect that they will do their job and certify this result.”



Tish James Coming...

I imagine that those in the White House see New York Attorney General Letitia James, the same way that the dealers in Baltimore saw Omar. I imagine that they see her coming around the corner wearing a trench coat to hide her shotgun and then Jared Kushner yells out, “Tish James coming!” and everyone scatters.



Ivanka Trump, the complicit daughter of the corrupt president, took to Twitter to cry white tears about the “harassment” into her father’s “business dealings,” if they can even be called that.



“This is harassment pure and simple,” she wrote on Twitter, linking to a New York Times report of recent subpoenas on the Trump Organization, Politico reports. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”



Sounds a lot like someone who lost the recent presidential election, doesn’t it?



From Politico:



The president has been under investigation since 2019 by two independent inquiries in New York into his finances. One, led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., was initially focused on the Trump Organization’s part in paying off the pornographic actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. The other, a civil probe led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, was sparked after the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified that Trump drastically exaggerated his wealth to secure loans. The Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that those investigations had since grown to include consulting fees that were deducted to reduce the president’s taxable income. The two investigations have subpoenaed the Trump Organization in recent weeks, the Times reported, and some of those consulting fees appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. Trump deducted about $26 million in fees to unnamed consultants between 2010 and 2018, and some of those fees paired exactly with $747,622 Ivanka Trump reported receiving from a consulting company of which she was a partial owner, according to The Times. Ivanka Trump does not appear to be at the center of the investigations, according to the Times report.

Yet. Ivanka Trump doesn’t appear to be the center of the investigations, yet (please hear my cries, dear lord.)