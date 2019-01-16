Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and current head coach of the Wakanda Panthers pro football team, Colin Kaepernick, didn’t give Travis Kardashian Scott his blessing to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, contradicting reports by an unnamed source probably named “Stravis Spott” that tried to insinuate that Kaepernick thought it was OK.



Despite several reports noting that Scott spoke with Kaepernick over the phone before agreeing to work the halftime show for the same group that is actively white-balling the former quarterback from the league, no such thing happened. The reports implied that, while Scott and Kaepernick didn’t see eye-to-eye over his performance, there was a mutual understanding that Scott was going to get that check and donate some $500,000 to a social justice organization.

According to TMZ Sports, no one in Kap’s circle gave the “Sicko Mode” rapper the nod to work with the NFL. Truthfully, if “Sicko Mode” was taken from Travis Scott’s catalog he could literally walk off the face of the earth and no one would miss a beat.

OK, maybe Kylie Jenner would. However, multiple reports confirm that Kylie often misses a beat.

Hot 97 radio host Ebro Darden tweeted that any reports that Kaepernick OK’d Scott’s performance was false.

Advertisement

“Kap did not approve this bullshit!” he tweeted. “Get the fuck outta here.”

Kaepernick retweeted Ebro’s statement — and Nessa also weighed in saying, “FACTS @EBRO!!! THEY NEED TO STOP LYING,” TMZ Sports reported.



TMZ Sports notes that on the day it was announced that the Big Boi, aka the Spliff Starr of Outkast, would be performing at the Super Bowl, Nessa posted the urban dictionary definition of the word, “Sellout.”

Advertisement

She added, “If you are with them, then you are definitely not with us.”

The only way that Big Boi and Scott can redeem themselves is if they both take the stage, take a knee and read passages from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

Updated: Wednesday, January, 16, 2019, 3:21 p.m. EDT:

So it turns out it was all just a big misunderstanding and Travis Scott is absolutely willing to Chrisette Michele his career for a check but he wanted to talk with Colin Kaepernick before he made his final decision.

Advertisement

Here’s how TMZ Sports explains it:

Sources connected to Travis acknowledge, when TMZ broke the story on December 20 that Travis would perform at the Super Bowl, he had indeed made that decision. The contract, however, had not been signed. Our Travis sources say based on the blowback he wanted to be “sensitive to the black community,” and that’s when he started thinking of some sort of donation the NFL might make. We’re told Travis’ people started negotiating a donation amount with the NFL and Travis was “willing to walk” if he didn’t get what he wanted. Before the contract was signed, sources tell us Travis reached out to Colin ... presumably to get him on board but not to ask for permission. We’re told Colin was not supportive of Travis performing at the Super Bowl, and the 2 men disagreed. Multiple sources characterize the conversation as “cordial and not hostile.” The NFL contract, we’re told, was only signed a few days ago ... AFTER the conversation between Colin and Travis. That contract includes a $500,000 donation to Van Jones’ charity, Dream Corps. One final thing ... a Travis source underscored, although he respects Colin, “Colin doesn’t tell Travis what he can and can’t do. That’s Travis’ decision.”

Advertisement

So there you have it. Travis is his own man and has decided on his own to perform at the Super Bowl but Kaepernick never signed off on that shit.

No word yet if Big Boi spoke with Martin Luther King, Jr.