Ciroc and DeLeón Owner Breaks up with Diddy

After a lawsuit accusing the beverage company responsible for his vodka and tequila brands of racism, it looks like Sean “Diddy” Combs and Diageo are going their separate ways.



The Root previously reported on a suit Diddy filed in May accusing the company of labeling his Ciroc vodka and DeLeón tequila as “Black brands” that should only be promoted to “urban consumers.” His claim stated that the company allowed his brands to “wither” while channeling their resources to other brands in their portfolio, including actor George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila. Diddy alleged Stephen Rust, the company’s President of Reserve and New Business, told him in 2019 that “some within Diageo’s leadership resented him for making too much money” and said that if Diddy were Martha Stewart “things would be different.”

Advertisement

Diddy and Diageo have worked together on Ciroc since 2007. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper went on to buy DeLeón in 2013. And although his brands are well-known, they represent a small fraction of the over 200 well-known spirits brands London-based Diageo has in its portfolio, which includes Ketel One vodka and Tanqueray gin.



In a statement provided to The Root, Diageo accuses Diddy of acting in bad faith, leaving them no choice but to end their business arrangement, stating: