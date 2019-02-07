Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Sen. John McCain, ran out here and told a whole-ass lie about stopping a child-trafficking incident at an Arizona airport and even her lie was steeped in racist beliefs.



I’m just going to let Maverickess McCain tell it.

“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” the anti-trafficking activist said in an interview Monday with radio station KTAR.

“I went over to the police and told them what I saw and they went over and questioned her and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.”

McCain, co-chair of the Arizona Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking wasn’t finished as she added: “She was waiting for the guy who bought the child to get off an airplane.”

Let’s go over this a bit, shall we?

First Maverickess McCain claims that she spotted a woman of a different ethnicity holding a child and instantly knew from her years of being a human-trafficking advocate or just living in racist Arizona that something wasn’t right. As a race-police deputized by her whiteness, McCain went to the police to report the woman holding a child who didn’t match the child’s race because that is a race-police violation. Of course, the police responded to McCain’s claims because she’s a white woman reporting something and, low and behold, Maverickess McCain was correct and her quick thinking and racist eye helped save the imaginary child from her imaginary traffickers.

Now, here’s what actually happened: “Phoenix police Sgt. Armando Carbajal told KTAR on Wednesday that officers conducted a welfare check on a child at the Sky Harbor International Airport on Jan. 30 at McCain’s request,” the New York Post reports.

Carbajal told the news station: “officers determined there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”

McCain, 64, apologized for the incident on Twitter.

“At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something,’” she wrote.

Here’s what McCain’s apology should’ve said: “At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking based on how we do things in Arizona, which is basically calling the police on anyone non-white. The police investigated the incident and found that I was wrong and racist-y. Thankfully, no one was shot or tasered because of my ill-informed actions and oh, about that story I told, I made all of that shit up because I can’t not see myself as a hero even when I was wrong AF.”

There, I fixed it for you.