Ciara Spills All the Tea on What She and Rihanna Talked About at the Met Gala 14 Years After Their Bitter Twitter Beef

Unless you happen to be one of the lucky ones with an invite to the Met Gala (or someone who saw Megan The Stallion’s sneaky cell phone footage), your access is limited to what you see on the carpet. But during a May 6 appearance on “Sherri,” Ciara just gave fans a little more intel from the exclusive event.

The “Level Up” singer shared a cup of coffee with host Sherri Shepherd and spilled the tea on what went down at the 2025 Met Gala, including a run-in she had with billionaire beauty Rihanna. For those who remember their history, don’t worry, CiCi dished that this encounter with RiRi was a complete love fest between the two working moms.

“Oh my gosh, it was so sweet running into her. I just have to shout her out because I’m so proud of her,” she told Shepherd. “It was just straight mommy talk, just sweet love, a special moment for her.”

How It Started

The sweet Met Gala exchange between the singers was refreshing, considering a very public beef between the two back in 2011. During an appearance on “E!’s Fashion Police,” Ciara told host Joan Rivers about a not-so-nice encounter she had with the “Rude Boy” singer.

Rihanna fired back in a shade-filled tweet, writing, “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u?”

Not to be outdone, Ciara quickly shot back, posting on Twitter, now X, “Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage.”

Rihanna, of course, clapped back with a mic drop-worthy response, posting “Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of,” on X.

But the Twitter feud didn’t last long. Rihanna issued a public apology on the app along with an offer to make up.

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I’m heartbroken! That’s y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup,” she wrote.

How It’s Going

In her interview with Shepherd, Ciara confirmed that things have been cool between the two for a while. She added how Rihanna told her she was proud of her in “a sweet DM a few months back.”

And Ciara sent the love right back.

“She is rocking it in such a great way,” she told Shepherd.

Ciara told Shepherd she believes they are both living their best lives, achieving success at home and at work.

“What you get to see through our journeys as moms is that you can really do it, right?” she said. “You can live your life. You can have beautiful precious babies and still pursue your dreams and be successful.”

Fans of both entertainers agreed, with one even sharing an idea for a collab we didn’t know we needed.

“Ciara need to do a Fenty ad,” wrote someone on YouTube.