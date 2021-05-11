Circle or Spiral of Life? Chris Rock Reminisces About Meeting Co-Star Samuel L. Jackson for the 1st Time

Jigsaw is back at it again with yet another film in the popular Saw franchise—and this time, the game he wants everyone to play is spades! OK, OK, I’m kidding and only said that because Spiral: From the Book of Saw has a Black lead.



Here’s the movie synopsis and details, from the official press release sent to The Root:

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.

Rock and Minghella sat down with The Root to discuss their experience filming Spiral.

For Rock, being able to film with Samuel L. Jackson was a full-circle moment, especially given their humble beginnings.

“Sam said something to me like, ‘when I met you, you were shooting New Jack [City] and I was shooting Jungle Fever and we were playing the same parts.’ We were both crackheads!” Rock exclaimed. “Two iconic crackheads, both in movies Wesley Snipes was the star of.”

Minghella and Rock portray partnering detectives, which can lead to bonding moments for the characters and the actors that portray them.

“We really got along from the outset,” Minghella noted about co-star Rock. “I really admire him for all of the obvious reasons but, I also just love him as a filmmaker. It was really cool to discover that we’re both big nerds about movies.”

Plus, this movie is clearly a lighthearted popcorn flick (which is the perfect kind of flick in an era where the movie theater industry is trying to bounce back from a pandemic-inspired shutdown); but in seeing an advanced screening of the film, I can’t deny the themes of radical police reform displayed in the plot. So, naturally, I asked the actors about that, too. Check out their answers in the above video.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters May 14.

