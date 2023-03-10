Chris Rock Says He Was A "Sh*tty" Husband, Here's The Tea

Oh the hipocrisy. How interesting that Chris Rock was talking down on Will and Jada Smith’s marriage in his latest Netfix stand-up special Selective Outrage, when he wasn’t all that great in his almost two-decade-long marriage to his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.



Compton-Rock, a former publicist, married Chris in 1996 and had two daughters with him. Eighteen years later, the couple finalized their divorce in 2016. On his Total Blackout tour in 2017, nicknamed “the alimony tour” Rock admitted his faults in his dissolved relationship, saying that he was a “piece of shit, ”describing his multiple affairs with women.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, he also opened up about his pornography addiction, which significantly impacted and ultimately ended his marriage. He mentioned in his interview that he thought that he could get away with his bad behavior because he was the breadwinner of his family. Big ego much?

Well, well, well, looks like Rock is a bit bitter about the Smith household weathering storms and sticking together, given that he dedicated a whole segment of his newest special to bashing Jada for the infamous “entanglement” debacle with family friend August Alsina.

Throughout his comedic career, Rock has stayed consistent with not speaking highly of marriage with one of his famous jokes being, “Marriage is so tough, Nelson Mandela got divorced — he got out of jail after 27 years of torture, spent six months with his wife and said, ‘I can’t take this shit no more.’”

Not only could Rock not respect Jada at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, joking about her lack of hair which she has informed fans that it is due to alopecia, but he also couldn’t respect his own wife and family for years. Rock has an ongoing issue of not respecting Black women, even when (as far as we know) haven’t done a thing to harm him. Instead of Rock simply apologizing to Jada, he let down yet another Black woman for his own selfish gain.