It appears that Chris Rock has once again addressed the infamous altercation with Will Smith that occurred last month at the Academy Awards...sort of. The comedian performed to a sold-out audience this past weekend in Baltimore.

Annie Rose Ramos, a reporter for CBS affiliate station WJZ, was in attendance for the show and tweeted how Rock quickly referred to the slap at the very beginning of his set:

“First 30 seconds Rock walks out and says ‘I’m alright I’m alright…healed from the nicks and bruises…for the most part’ then doesn’t mention slap for entire 1.5 hr hilarious show.”

Rock’s first show back since the Oscars incident was in Boston last month. He received a standing ovation as soon as he walked on the stage to start his bit. “Umm, I don’t have like a bunch of shit about what happened. So if you came to hear that—I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he told the crowd. “So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes. So I’m gonna start the show, it’s nice to just be out.”

Since the March ceremony, the internet has been saturated with commentary ranging from viral memes to essays responding to one of the most shocking Oscars moments in the history of the telecast. Everyone from Rock’s mother to DJ Jazzy Jeff have offered their point of view on the situation. Smith apologized for his actions and resigned from the Motion Picture Academy.

He is also banned from attending the ceremony—both in person and virtually—for the next 10 years. Smith made his first public appearance since the Oscars on Saturday, where he was spotted taking pictures with fans at a private airport in India.