While it may still be some people’s perception that the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap incident is no laughing matter, the man at the center of it all, Chris Rock, appears to feel differently. Actually, scratch that—I know he feels differently, because he recently joked about it once again during a set in London just before the weekend.

According to Billboard, the comedian quipped about the ordeal during his set at the Royal Albert Hall in the UK, joking about both his hearing and when audience members could potentially hear him talk at length about what happened on that day.

“I’m okay, if anybody was wondering,” Rock said. “Got most of my hearing back. Don’t expect me to talk about the bullshit. I’ll talk about it at some point—on Netflix.”

He later added, “Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.”

As previously reported by The Root, after fellow comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival last week, Rock took the time to refer back to the slap saying moments after: “Was that Will Smith?”

At a later show, during a discussion about the attack, Chappelle said of Rock: “At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.” To which Rock responded, “I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped.”

See, no hard feelings, right? I mean, let’s face it: even though assault is assault and charges of some sort could and/or should arguably follow, if Chris Rock himself can laugh, joke about it, and keep on with his life, shouldn’t we?