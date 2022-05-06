Dave Chappelle is still dealing with the aftermath of being tackled on stage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night. Like a true professional, he worked out some of his feelings on stage at a comedy club.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chappelle’s Show star appeared Thursday night in Los Angeles at The Comedy Store’s 70-seat Belly Room. Though it was billed as a “secret show,” rumors started circulating about his presence before the show and the $160 tickets quickly sold out. Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs and rapper Yasiin Bey were among the fans eager to hear Chappelle’s thoughts.

He entered to a huge ovation, then got right down to business and admitted that “he couldn’t see the man’s face but that he got a grip of his hair.” He discussed his son hugging him then telling him, “Dad, I love you,” after the attack. He reiterated that it was Jamie Foxx in a sheriff’s hat that calmed him down and thanked everyone for their support. “A lot of people love me, it turns out,” Chappelle said.

He was then joined by Chris Rock and the two spent the rest of the night talking about their shared experience of being attacked while on stage performing.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute,” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.” To which Rock responded, “I got smacked by the softest nigga that ever rapped.” And there’s the headline we’ll all be living with for the rest of the week.

While the duo did hit on other topics like the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial and Roe v Wade possibly being overturned, Chappelle’s attack dominated the conversation. As he prepared to wrap things up, the comedian connected his feelings about what happened to the city it happened in. While looking at Diddy he said, “I am in the [place] where you sat in the car while Biggie Smalls died. I hate this city.” With nothing left to say, Chappelle left the stage.