TLC’s Chili is opening up about her past relationship—and breakup with R&B superstar Usher in a new interview.



Speaking exclusively to People, the “No Scrubs” singer explained that although she and the “Confessions” singer had great working relationship that looked good on the outside, that case wasn’t the same when it came to their romantic life.

Advertisement

“We definitely had some chemistry,” she said of their three-year relationship from 2001-2004. “But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

She continued: “It looked great, but in real life, he knew he had to be a certain way with me and he couldn’t.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Chili went on to reveal that despite their differences, the two of them remained in touch until she “l eaned on her Christian faith” and cut off all contact in 2019 in order to “focus on herself.”

“I even stopped dating. Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”

Advertisement

As it stands, Chili is currently in a relationship with Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence. Usher is recently welcomed baby number two with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in October 2021.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Waterfalls” singer also mentioned how she was almost kicked out of the group due to her relationship with then Laface producer Dallas Austin. When L.A. Reid’s (co-founder of LaFace Records alongside Babyface) wife Pebbles became aware, the group of three almost became a duo.

Advertisement

“They were holding auditions to replace me but never saw anybody that they liked,” Chili explained. “I don’t think anybody cared about the Dallas thing but Pebbles.”

Luckily for the group and their eventual mass success, the three remained and went on to make music history. The aforementioned fact and more about the life and career of the popular 90's girl group will be the subject of an upcoming documentary, aptly titled TLC Forever, which premieres Saturday, June 3 on Lifetime.