The parents of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst are speaking out and sharing their plans to honor their late daughter just in time for her 31st birthday.

On Wednesday, Kryst’s parents April and David Simpkins released a statement to People, explaining their plans to hold a vigil and balloon release in honor of their daughter’ s birthday—which is today—and exactly how the public can take part in celebrating her life. The event will take place today at South Carolina’s Fort Mill High School football stadium from 7-8 p.m. ET.

For those who are unable to physically attend, the family also shared a handful of “approved organizations that are set up to receive charitable donations in her honor.” Those orgs include:

Dress For Success – The Cheslie Kryst Women’s Advancement Fund Wake Forest University School of Law–The Cheslie C. Kryst Social Justice Scholarship University of South Carolina—The Cheslie C. Kryst Scholarship Fund The Dean’s List–The Cheslie C. Kryst Woman In Media Award.

“We are already experiencing a remarkable outpouring of love and support for our Cheslie, for which we are tremendously grateful,” the statement read in part. “Many have asked how best to honor Cheslie’s memory on her birthday. This is an individual decision, and we would not presume to decide how any fan, friend, or former colleague should remember Cheslie or memorialize her on her upcoming birthday.”

As previously reported by The Root, Cheslie Kryst passed away from an apparent suicide back in January. Her parents have been vocal about their grief in the months since, releasing a statement shortly after her death and they’re set to appear on this season of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch.