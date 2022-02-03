Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide.

The mother of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst is speaking out following the death of her 30-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

The multi-talented, accomplished attorney and former Extra host died by suicide on Sunday, Jan. 30 in New York City. On Wednesday, Kryst’s mother April Simpkins, put out a statement mourning the loss of her daughter, as obtained by TMZ.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” the statement began. “Today what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of my sweet baby girl Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’ s true. Cheslie led both a public and private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone—including me, her closest confidant—until very shortly before her death.”

It continued:

While her life on this Earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it—we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating. Cheslie—to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter—you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.

“In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to her heart. If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Thank yu all for continuing to respect the privacy of of our family while we grieve,” the statement concluded.

Advertisement

As reiterated above, if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please know that there is help readily available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to talk to a professional.

