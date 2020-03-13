Charles Barkley in Self-Quarantine After Testing for Coronavirus: 'I Haven't Been Feeling Great'

As the coronavirus continues to ripple throughout the sports world, NBA hall of famer Charles Barkley has announced that he’s under self-quarantine.

CBS Sports reports that the 11-time NBA All-Star called into Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT to reveal that he has been tested for the coronavirus and is under self-quarantine as he awaits the results.



“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City. When I got to Atlanta yesterday, I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple people at Turner and a couple doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday, this is my second day.”

He continued, “I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances [...] I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug, but like I said, I was in New York earlier this week, because that was a hotspot, and when I got to Atlanta I just wasn’t feeling well. But I took the test, I haven’t gotten the results back, and that’s where I’m at right now.”

Nearly the entire world has been thrust into chaos in recent weeks as the coronavirus has wreaked an unprecedented degree of havoc, with the sports industry being one of the hardest businesses hit.



In the past week, the NBA, NCAA, and MLB have suspended operations indefinitely, with other leagues and events throughout the world either following suit or being cancelled outright.

Please be safe out there, y’all.

