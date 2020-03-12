Thanks to the Coronavirus, We Now Live in a World Without NBA Basketball

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was postponed because of the coronavirus at Golden 1 Center on March 11, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Photo : Ezra Shaw ( Getty Images) )

Just when we thought things with the coronavirus could not get any worse, the swiftly spreading pandemic has continued its disruptive path through all facets of our everyday life. Businesses are encouraging employees to work from home, major events and conferences are being shut down, and now a basketball fan’s worst nightmare has occurred.

That nightmare being the indefinite suspension of the NBA season, which officially ruined all of our lives as of Wednesday night when NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus—which originated in China—prior to the Jazz’s matchup against the Thunder—a mere 48 hours after doing this shit:



The sports world has since been thrown into chaos, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s reaction to this unprecedented ordeal is all of us:

Entire teams are now being tested and quarantined, team employees could go without pay, and no one has any idea when in the hell the NBA season will resume—if at all; leading to Vince Carter, who planned to retire at the end of this year after playing an NBA record 22 seasons, to reflect on if he had played his final game Wednesday night.

It’s surreal.

“This is crazy. This can’t be true,” Cuban told ESPN. “I mean, it’s not within the realm of possibility. It seemed more like out of a movie than reality.”



Nah, bruh. This is real life.



We now live in a world without NBA basketball, which both players and fans alike are struggling to accept.



And with the NCAA and MLB expected to suffer similar fates, it’s a terrible time for those of us who have always used sports as an escape from our everyday lives.