It looks like Queen Latifah will be dispensing her own brand of justice for a few more years. Per a press release provided to The Root, CBS has given The Equalizer a two- season renewal. Multiple season renewals are usually reserved for huge shows that are already part of an established franchise, like Law & Order, FBI or Young Sheldon. It’s a very big deal for a series led by a Black woman to get one.

The action-drama stars the Oscar-nominee as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who now uses her special skills to help people who can’t go to the proper authorities. The “Ladies First” rapper is the perfect leading lady for this show, as she effortlessly moves between compassionate mom and badass spy. The cases she takes are often topical, with recent episodes tackling racial profiling by police, violence against Asian-Americans and the Tulsa Race Massacre. It’s so much more than just another one of CBS’ procedurals. There’s something about Queen Latifah that gives all her projects a realism and authenticity that makes you feel like you’re watching an old friend.

The Equalizer has been a hit for CBS, averaging 9.46 million viewers. The show’s success is particularly impressive when you consider it spends half its season dealing with football overruns, which frequently push back the series’ start time.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment said in a statement. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

Season Two saw the show deal with controversy, when co-star Chris Noth was fired after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women. He played Robyn’s mentor and friend Bishop, an important figure in her life. The character was killed off-screen in a plane crash, so the show could bring him back if they decide to recast.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.