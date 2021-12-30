Turns out America really loves sports, particularly football.

According to Variety, sports make up the bulk of the top 100 telecasts of the year. However, in between all the baseball, Olympics and CBS procedurals there are some really fun surprises on the list.



These numbers are based on Live+7 broadcast and cable measurements.

To the surprise of no one, the Super Bowl is the overall No. 1 with 92.8 million viewers. We’d like to see a breakdown of how many people stuck around after they saw The Weeknd perform at halftime.

Once you power through all the football and get down to the top non-sports programming, the Queen sits on the throne.

At No. 8 overall is The Equalizer’s post-Super Bowl series premiere with 23.7 million viewers. Ok, we cheated a little with that one, but the Queen Latifah action drama has several episodes on the list.

The second highest rated non-sports broadcast and No. 9 overall is Oprah With Meghan and Harry at 21. 7 million viewers. Deadline reports, in the UK the special amassed 13.9 million viewers to come in at No. 2 overall.

As much as we support the couple having happy private lives, we also all really wanted to know the gossip.

In the midst of sports’ domination, it’s worth noting that the Summer Olympics didn’t match up to NFL, college football, the World Series, NBA Finals and NCAA March Madness.

Among regular programming NCIS and FBI had the most episodes listed, however The Equalizer’s viewing numbers are consistent with both series, which begs the question, why doesn’t it get the same amount of promotion?

Seriously, CBS loves promoting the heck out of its various FBI shows and reality competitions, but The Equalizer is one of its top watched programs, and fans have to stay up late after football to catch it.

If numbers aren’t your thing, we’re basically saying more people need to be watching The Equalizer because it’s a great show and Queen Latifah is awesome in it.