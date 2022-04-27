Queen Latifah Has Big Plans for Newark
Queen Latifah plans to revitalize housing fit for everyone in her hometown of Newark.
Latest on The Root
Queen Latifah Has Big Plans for Newark
The Man Who Fell To Earth Is a Sci-Fi Epic About Immigration
Jill Biden Was Not A Kamala Harris Fan
The Slap Saga: Chris Rock’s Mom Felt Slapped By Will Smith
NFL Draft, Chiwetel, Jazz Celebration & More On TV This Week
The A$AP Rocky Drama, From A-Z
420: Weed Has Come A Long Way
Laquan McDonald’s Killer, Already Released Early, Won’t Face Federal Charges Either
South Africa: Floods Claim Over 400 Lives, Thousands Displaced
Coachella, Rihanna, Jon Batiste, & Thandiwe Newton Make the News
Firing Squad Is Still A Legal Way To Die In The U.S.
Black-ish Finale, Oprah Interviews Viola Davis, & More Black TV
Herschel Walker & 5 Other Black Republicans White People Can Keep
Black Hack: Best Photo Trick For Brown Skin
Firearm Instructor Makes Racist Jokes About Black People & Guns
SoHo Karen Pleads Guilty To Being A Karen