CBS has traditionally been the network with the most successful comedies, but after a few seasons of big misses, it’s decided to join the competition in paring down on comedy. Its fall schedule doesn’t offer any major changes, but it does include at least one new interesting drama and a few surprising new time slots.



Per a press release provided to The Root, previously renewed comedies The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola will remain in their 8 p.m. lead-off spot, followed by NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. From there, it’s business as usual until Friday, where S.W.A.T. moves to 8 p.m., leading into the new drama Fire Country.

For years, CBS has been moving the Shemar Moore police drama around the schedule trying to find the perfect time slot for the procedural. Despite its continued efforts to make the show hard to find, S.W.A.T. is somehow heading into its sixth season.

On Sundays, Queen Latifah’s The Equalizer, fresh off a two season renewal, keeps its 8 p.m. perch, followed by the new series East New York. Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, “the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct, in East New York—a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

Yes, CBS has added another cop show to its lineup, but this one seems a little different. While it follows the familiar “cop wants to change things for the Black community” trope, this time it’s not a white cop trying to save the day. East New York fits in perfectly with The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles. In fact, I can’t wait for the possible crossover where Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall works a case that brings her to Haywood’s district.

CBS Fall Schedule (new series in all caps):

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m. NCIS

10 p.m. NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m. FBI: International

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. The Amazing Race

10 p.m. THE REAL LOVE BOAT

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. Ghosts

9 p.m. SO HELP ME TODD

10 p.m. CSI: Vegas

FRIDAY

8 p.m. S.W.A.T.

9 p.m. FIRE COUNTRY

10 p.m. Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 p.m. Drama encores

9 p.m. Drama encores

10 p.m. 48 Hours

SUNDAY