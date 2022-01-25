CBS’ Monday night comedies are getting a vote of confidence from the network. The Neighborhood has been renewed for Season 5, while Bob ♥ Abishola will be back for Season 4. Its quirky, popular new comedy Ghosts also got an early Season 2 pick up, per Deadline.



“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

It sounds crazy since it’s getting renewed for a fifth season, but The Neighborhood has quietly become one of the funniest shows on TV. Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs are sitcom vets who have perfect timing and chemistry. This makes every joke hit just right, and the shenanigans completely understandable.

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl added.

Bob ♥ Abishola is the unlikeliest hit show. A heart patient played by Billy Gardell, falls in love with his Nigerian nurse, and she returns his feelings, just doesn’t sound like it will work, but somehow it did.

Though Gardell is the big name on the show, it’s Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola that makes the show work. She’s relatable as the Black woman who must keep everything together and not let the juggling act of her stressful life show. Through all the usual sitcom nonsense, Olowofoyeku is the anchor that keeps viewers coming back.

In addition to Ghosts, CBS also previously renewed Young Sheldon and CSI: Vegas.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS, followed by Bob ♥ Abishola at 8:30 pm. Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 pm on CBS.