Cardi B Reveals Shocking Deportation News About Family Member. Was It ICE?

Cardi B is keeping it real and calling out President Donald Trump—but it’s not in the way you might suspect. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

You see, the “Boadak Yellow” rapper was one of the many stars in attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. And while it appears she had a blast down in New Orleans—as noted by multiple photos and videos from the past weekend—it wasn’t all gumbo gravy and it’s thanks to Trump. During an Instagram live session shortly after she returned home, Cardi blasted the president over his overwhelming security detail and claimed that his presence caused her to not be able to enjoy herself properly and mess up her shoes.

“Yo, I was too f*cking mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and sh*t,” Cardi began. “He was at the Super Bowl today and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf*cker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf*ckin’ stadium. Oh my God.”

She continued, “This shoe cost me three bands...All ‘cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser. Now I like him lesser because you didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F*cking up my shoe.”

However, just as quickly as she got mad, the “Enough” rapper came up with a simple solution for her dilemma and ended up dropping a personal family bombshell in the process.

“Now he’s [Trump] gonna have to—well, he definitely ain’t gon’ do that—bring my uncle, grab my uncle to come back! Because my uncle got deported,” she said.

While she didn’t give any further details or explain if Trump was behind the deportation. As you well know by now and as we previously told you, in the short month he’s been back in office—he’s authorized ICE raids that saw countless families being threatened and some even removed from this country.