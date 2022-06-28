On Monday, fans and loyal followers of Cardi B. rejoiced at the news that the “Press” rapper would finally be releasing new music after her smash hits “Up” and “WAP” dominated charts back last year and the year before, respectively.

Per Complex, the “Press” rapper’s newest song will be titled “Hot Shit” and will feature contributions from Kanye “Can He Even Breath in All Those Clothes?” West and Lil Durk. It’s expected to drop this Friday.

“I have this record already for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite,” she explained in a Twitter spaces conversation on Monday. “The record is very masculine too.”

Advertisement

Despite the brewing excitement, Cardi later hopped on Instagram Live to explain why the song wouldn’t be immediately accompanied by a music video for the time being:

“I will not be releasing a music video for this song. I just don’t feel like going, you know how I usually do the most with the promo. I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around. Because I’m just so exhausted with everybody. I’m so tired of people not doing their fucking jobs correctly. I’m so tired of people doing things their way, I’m just over it. You know what I’m saying? I’m gonna put this record [out], if it do good, it do good. I think it’s gonna do good because at the end of the day the record is amazing. I love the record. It’s something I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before. I feel like people is expecting a lot of slut-ness and blah-blah-blah-blah-blah. Y’all keep talking I’m making ‘TikTok records’ and this and that. This is definitely not that.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

She concluded, “It’s a fun, it’s a great record. It’s masculine, it’s great for the clubs. It’s great for the bitches. And I will be dropping it—unfortunately, I won’t be dropping it with a video. I’m just not in the mood for a lot of things.”