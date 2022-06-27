On Sunday night, the 2022 BET Awards went down, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The night kicked off with an electrifying performance from Lizzo, who sparkled in a gold disco ball-esque jumpsuit and sang her current hit “About Damn Time,” before host Taraji P. Henson welcomed the packed audience.

The show was filled with a myriad of performances that featured surprise appearances from some of our favorite 90s artists. C hief among them was Jack Harlow’s set, which featured a cameo from Lil Wayne for their new song “Poison,” and Brandy, who popped up to perform her freestyle verse on Harlow’s hit song “First Class.”

Rapper Latto, who took home the award for Best New Artist, performed her singles “It’s Giving” and “Big Energy; ” the latter of which boasted an appearance from Mariah Carey, who brought her signature voice and falsetto notes for a fitting remix.

Ella Mai was also joined by Roddy Rich and Babyface for unforgettable performances of her songs “DMFU,” “Keeps on Fallin,’” and “How.” Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Chlöe, and GIVĒON also shut down the stage.

But perhaps the most entertaining moment of all was when it was time for Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Following a nostalgia-filled tribute from Jodeci, performing “Come & Talk to Me, ” and BET Her Award-winner Mary J. Blige, performing “I’m Going Down, ’’ Puffy himself performed a medley of Bad Boy Records hits with an all-star line-up including Shyne, Lil Kim, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and Maverick City Music. After being introduced by Babyface and Kanye “It’s Really Just Ye Now” West, Diddy received a standing ovation as he accepted the well-deserved award. In his very long speech, Diddy announced he’d be donating $1 million to Howard University, and an additional $1 million to Deion Sanders and Jackson State University.

In addition to the musical acts and tributes, various stars used their platforms to speak out against the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and increasing gun violence across the country including Jazmine Sullivan, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae (who most eloquently and succinctly summed up most of the country’s feelings by saying, “F uck you, Supreme Court.” )

The full list of winners are as followed:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening with Silk Sonic–Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Jazmine Sullivan

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Latto

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin–“We Win”

BET HER AWARD

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Tems (Nigeria)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

BEST MOVIE

King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Stephen Curry