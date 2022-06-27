On Sunday night, the 2022 BET Awards went down, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The night kicked off with an electrifying performance from Lizzo, who sparkled in a gold disco ball-esque jumpsuit and sang her current hit “About Damn Time,” before host Taraji P. Henson welcomed the packed audience.
The show was filled with a myriad of performances that featured surprise appearances from some of our favorite 90s artists. Chief among them was Jack Harlow’s set, which featured a cameo from Lil Wayne for their new song “Poison,” and Brandy, who popped up to perform her freestyle verse on Harlow’s hit song “First Class.”
Rapper Latto, who took home the award for Best New Artist, performed her singles “It’s Giving” and “Big Energy;” the latter of which boasted an appearance from Mariah Carey, who brought her signature voice and falsetto notes for a fitting remix.
Ella Mai was also joined by Roddy Rich and Babyface for unforgettable performances of her songs “DMFU,” “Keeps on Fallin,’” and “How.” Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music, Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Chlöe, and GIVĒON also shut down the stage.
But perhaps the most entertaining moment of all was when it was time for Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Following a nostalgia-filled tribute from Jodeci, performing “Come & Talk to Me,” and BET Her Award-winner Mary J. Blige, performing “I’m Going Down,’’ Puffy himself performed a medley of Bad Boy Records hits with an all-star line-up including Shyne, Lil Kim, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and Maverick City Music. After being introduced by Babyface and Kanye “It’s Really Just Ye Now” West, Diddy received a standing ovation as he accepted the well-deserved award. In his
very long speech, Diddy announced he’d be donating $1 million to Howard University, and an additional $1 million to Deion Sanders and Jackson State University.
In addition to the musical acts and tributes, various stars used their platforms to speak out against the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade and increasing gun violence across the country including Jazmine Sullivan, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae (who most eloquently and succinctly summed up most of the country’s feelings by saying, “Fuck you, Supreme Court.”)
The full list of winners are as followed:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening with Silk Sonic–Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BEST COLLABORATION
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Jazmine Sullivan
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Latto
BEST GROUP
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin–“We Win”
BET HER AWARD
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Tems (Nigeria)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
BEST MOVIE
King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Marsai Martin
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Naomi Osaka
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Stephen Curry