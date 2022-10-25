Kanye West lost his biggest deal yet in the fallout over his recent anti-semitic comments, as adidas announced this morning it was ending its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer known as Ye.

“adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said in a statement released early Tuesday.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Advertisement

It adds to the list of bad news for Ye in the last 24 hours, with the powerful talent agency CAA dropping him as a client Monday evening. His divorce lawyers and other partners in the fashion world including Balenciaga and Vogue ended their business relationships with Ye in recent days and Ye severed his own relationship with Gap earlier this month. His recording contract and G.O.O.D Music label deal with Def Jam Recordings have also ended, the New York Times reported, but it’s unclear if those were related to his recent comments.

But the adidas partnership should have the biggest impact on Ye’s pockets, not to mention the company’s. adidas warned investors in its statement that ending its deal with Ye likely means taking a hit of 250 million Euros, or about $246.5 million by current exchange rates, to its profits in the fiscal year 2022. Put another way, adidas now sees Kanye West, a man who once said “slavery was a choice” on national television, so toxic that it would rather lose a quarter-billion dollars than do business with him.

G/O Media may get a commission Big beauty sale Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Skincare for all!

This two-week sale offers the best of everyday treats and luxury skincare to ring in the colder months. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

It’s unclear exactly how much of a financial hit the lost partnership means to Ye, but it’s safe to say it’s among the larger bags fumbled in the history of hip-hop. Forbes, which just two years ago added Ye to its billionaires list, said last week that adidas had paid him about $220 million in royalties from the Yeezy sneaker line. The magazine, which tracks the estimated net worth of celebs and entrepreneurs, estimated that Yeezy’s net worth was as high as $2 billion, attributing $1.5 billion of that to the value of the adidas partnership. If that estimate is accurate, it could mean Ye dropped from the ranks of billionaires in one fell swoop.



adidas today dropped another hit about how much losing the Yeezy partnership might hurt the star: “adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership,” its statement said. If true, it could mean adidas has the power to rebrand Yeezy products while preventing Ye from raking in any future royalties from sales of designs created under the brand.

