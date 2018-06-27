It’s no secret that there’s a fear of a black planet. This fear is so pervasive, so insidious, that black people are being reprimanded for merely living.

Recently, #WhileBlack has taken off. Social media is bringing attention to various overtly racist instances when existing in white spaces is perceived to be a threat. “I don’t call the cops unless somebody is dying,” actor Tyler James Williams said.

“Human beings have basic human rights when they’re born. Not just because you’re an American, but because you are human; that gives you basic human rights,” said rapper T.I., who was recently arrested after trying to enter his gated community. “And it’s not about Democrat or Republican, black or white, rich or poor; it’s about decent and indecent.”

“We have to use our collective voices to yell whenever we see these injustices. It doesn’t matter how small because sometimes the cameras aren’t available,” said Endeavor’s chief marketing officer, Bozoma Saint John.

The Root caught up with various celebrities at the 2018 BET Awards to discuss how they are able to live while black.

Advertisement

See the entire video above.