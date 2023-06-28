Cam’ron’s ‘Report’ on Why Draymond Green Punched Jordan Poole Has Me in Tears

We all remember the Superman punch that Draymond Green threw at teammate Jordan Poole before the last NBA season right? I’ve been rewatching the video lately and damn, Draymond stole on that kid. It instantly had every basketball fan wondering, “W hat in the hell did Poole say to get Green so mad?”

It turns out that of all people, Cam’ron was the journalist who got the “inside scoop” on what happened between the former teammates. Yes, that Cam’ron. T he one who made, “Oh Boy.”

During an episode of his popular YouTube sports show, It Is What It Is, along with his co-host, fellow Harlem MC Ma$e, Cam’ron explained what he’s learned about the relationship between the two former teammates.

“From all the things that I was hearing him say — not guaranteed — but they was saying there’s reasons Draymond punched him in the face,” he began. “ They said the first day he told Draymond Green — you know, Michigan and Michigan State have beef. Draymond Green’s from Michigan State, he’s from Michigan.”

He continued, “He told Draymond, ‘I fucked more bitches in Michigan State than you when you went there. Then they was running sprints or something and he told Draymond, ‘Don’t worry about it, you’ll be in Sacramento next year.’”

He later added that Poole later questioned why Draymond’s Twitter handle was “@MoneyGreen” when he had yet to receive a new contract. Allegedly, that comment is what led to Green going off on Poole. That’s noteworthy considering shortly after the physical altercation, Poole signed a 4-year, $123 million contract from the Warriors.

Honestly, I don’t believe one word coming out of Cam’ron’s mouth, considering not one reporter in the sports world has corroborated what the Purple Haze rapper said. But you know what? I don’t care.

Whether this “report” is true or not, this clip is yet another example of how hilarious and entertaining Cam’ron and Ma$e are as hosts of their sports show. They have hilarious clips like this one coming out on the daily just because of their amusing approach to talking about sports.

See? So while people wonder if Jordan Poole really told Draymond Green, “You’ll be in Sacramento next year,” I’ll be laughing at the plethora of videos showing Cam’ron and Ma$se debating daily sports topics.