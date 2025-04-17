Bye Haters! Angel Reese Claps Back at Critics After Making This Big-Girl Move

Another point for team Angel Reese! The WNBA star has been putting in work nonstop since being drafted last year. Now, her efforts are starting to show, and to celebrate, Reese is making big moves.

The 22-year-old just announced she’s officially a homeowner. She took to Instagram saying she has already knocked two things off her 2025 vision board. The first one was to retire her mother, Angel Webb Reese, and the second? To buy herself her own crib.

To celebrate this big win, she took to X gloating that she continues to prove haters wrong. “They said ‘she need to cover up’ so i went cover on VOGUE,” she wrote while referring to backlash she received about her risqué fashion choices.

“They said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so i went & bought a house,” she continued. As The Root previously reported, last year, Reese said her $73,439 salary from the WNBA wasn’t enough to cover her $8,000 monthly rent. Instead, the Baltimore native is able to afford her lifestyle from various brand deals and advertising she’s had since her college career.

“I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills,” she previously said. Despite this, it seems Reese is making more than enough to splurge on a new home. “All at 22,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “So blessed.”

Even before being drafted no. 7 overall in 2024, Reese always found a way to be at the center of conversation. We all remember her breakout success after winning a national championship with Louisiana State University (LSU). After joining the WNBA, Reese quickly found her footing on the court and through her various side hustles.

When she’s not playing for the Chicago Sky, Reese is either hosting her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” starring in music videos or striking up deals with major companies like McDonald’s. The athlete says she’s ready for her sophomore season to start up, and after the 2025 WNBA draft, she’ll be joined in Chicago with former LSU teammate, Hailey Van Lith.