WNBA Star Angel Reese's Flyest Style Moments

When she’s not shooting threes on the court, WNBA star Angel Reese is serving up some serious style. Whether she’s out and about in the streets of New York city or stunning on the red carpet at the ESPYs, what’s undeniable is that in addition to her skills on the court, she’s just as talented when it comes to giving people fabulous fashions. And we’re all the way here for it!

Advertisement

Sure, most of the time we see her, she’s dressed up in jerseys or sweats (we’ve got Unrivaled and her promising WNBA career to thank for that)—but no mistake: when the game is over, it’s go time on a whole other front.

It’s because of that we thought we’d take a look at some of her best looks recently. From flaunting her stuff in a signature Chanel look or shining at the CDFA Fashion Awards, Reese knows how to slay. Let’s take a look!