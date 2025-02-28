Interview With Bakari Sellers

WNBA Star Angel Reese's Flyest Style Moments

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Fashion

WNBA Star Angel Reese's Flyest Style Moments

When she's not serving layups on the court, she's dishing out some serious style. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Angel Reese at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

When she’s not shooting threes on the court, WNBA star Angel Reese is serving up some serious style. Whether she’s out and about in the streets of New York city or stunning on the red carpet at the ESPYs, what’s undeniable is that in addition to her skills on the court, she’s just as talented when it comes to giving people fabulous fashions. And we’re all the way here for it!

Advertisement

Sure, most of the time we see her, she’s dressed up in jerseys or sweats (we’ve got Unrivaled and her promising WNBA career to thank for that)—but no mistake: when the game is over, it’s go time on a whole other front.

It’s because of that we thought we’d take a look at some of her best looks recently. From flaunting her stuff in a signature Chanel look or shining at the CDFA Fashion Awards, Reese knows how to slay. Let’s take a look!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024

Footwear News Achievement Awards 2024

Angel Reese attends Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) 2024 at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Angel Reese attends Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) 2024 at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Footwear News (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

CFDA Fashion Awards 2024

CFDA Fashion Awards 2024

Angel Reese attends CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Angel Reese attends CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

The Victoria’s Secret Show 2024 - Street Style

The Victoria’s Secret Show 2024 - Street Style

Angel Reese arrives at “The Victorias Secret Show 2024&quot; after party on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Angel Reese arrives at “The Victorias Secret Show 2024" after party on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

The Victoria’s Secret Show Red Carpet 2024

The Victoria’s Secret Show Red Carpet 2024

Angel Reese at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York.
Angel Reese at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Prelude to the 2024 Olympics

Prelude to the 2024 Olympics

Angel Reese attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
Angel Reese attends The Prelude To The Olympics on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024

Angel Reese arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York.
Angel Reese arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Unrivaled Arrival 2024

Unrivaled Arrival 2024

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Unrivaled Arrival 2

Unrivaled Arrival 2

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

New Year’s Eve 2024

New Year’s Eve 2024

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Revolve Event 2024

Revolve Event 2024

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Chanel Event 2024

Chanel Event 2024

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Out and About in New York City in 2024

Out and About in New York City in 2024

Image for article titled WNBA Star Angel Reese&#39;s Flyest Style Moments
Screenshot: Instagram/Angel Reese
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Espys Awards 2023

Espys Awards 2023

Angel Reese attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angel Reese attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Variety Sports and Entertainment Summit

Variety Sports and Entertainment Summit

: Angel Reese attends Variety and Sportico’s Sports and Entertainment Summit, presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 13, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
: Angel Reese attends Variety and Sportico’s Sports and Entertainment Summit, presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 13, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety (Getty Images)
Advertisement

16 / 16