An earlier version of this story reported that Alicia Keys would be performing at Takeoff’s funeral. Per Keys’ representatives, the singer is not attending the funeral and never had plans to.

See original story below:

Ahead of Takeoff’s funeral on Friday, some plans for the service are beginning to be revealed. The LA Times is reporting that pop singer Justin Bieber will perform. As previously reported by The Root, the celebration of life for Takeoff will take place Friday, Nov. 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The service begins at 12 p.m. ET and will include a eulogy by Pastor Jesse Churney III, from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Ga. Free tickets were made available to Georgia residents, but those quickly sold out. Arena officials are encouraging fans without tickets not to come downtown to pay their respects, writing on the memorial’s website, “No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.”

A member of the popular rap group Migos, Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. He was just 28 years old at the time of his death, sending shockwaves through the music world.

In addition to sending their condolences on social media, other artists are honoring Takeoff by postponing upcoming events and projects. Rap superstar Drake, who is also expected to attend the memorial, previously confirmed he was postponing his shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, moving them to Dec. 6 and 7. Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes announced on Instagram that he would delay the release of his new album.

“In light of supporting the beautiful sendoff for our beautiful brother Takeoff, I have decided to push the release date of my EP The Fuse Is Lit to Nov. 18,” he said. “Let us all send our love and beautiful energy to our brothers Migos, Quality Control, and their beautiful families.”

Takeoff’s family is asking fans to honor him by donating to the Rocket Foundation, which “supports programs against gun violence.”