At an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, charity founder Ngozi Fulani had a disturbing encounter with an honorary Buckingham Palace staffer who insisted on knowing where in Africa she was from, per The Independent. Fulani said she left the event traumatized and insulted at what happened. Following the interaction, the staffer resigned from the palace.



At the Predominately white institution (PWI) I attended, the Black freshmen used to introduce themselves like, “I’m Kalyn. I’m from New Jersey but I’m from-from Ghana.” The little “from-from” segment was a way to acknowledge where our African heritage came from before slavery. However, Ms. Fulani’s interaction felt more like an interrogation rather than a genuine inquiry. First off, the staff member began the conversation by touching Fulani’s hair (red flag), moving her dreadlocks out the way of her name tag.

Then, they asked Fulani, who is British, ”Where are you from?” Fulani responded with the name of her organization, Sistah Space, which supports domestic abuse survivors of African and Caribbean descent. When the staffer asked again, Fulani responded with Hackney, London.

Finally, the staffer blurts out what she really wanted to know. “No, what part of Africa are you from?” they asked according to Fulani.

“I don’t know. They didn’t leave any records,” Fulani responded. Unfortunately, the conversation didn’t end there.

Read more the full interaction below:

Whew did you read that? I’m interested to know what answer the staff member was looking for, though, her comments suggest she wasn’t completely sure either. It’s not like Fulani had been invited to a royal event to spend her time detailing her family heritage.

“I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage,” Fulani said following the event, per The Independent.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said they are taking the situation seriously and called the comments “unacceptable and deeply regrettable.”

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes. In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said via CNN.

Although this situation was disappointing, it wasn’t so surprising. There will always be someone in a Black person’s business for no reason.