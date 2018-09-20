Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanuagh, says that her client is ready to testify as early as next week, but not Monday.



An email from Blasey Ford’s lawyer, obtained by The New York Times, notes he is willing to negotiate another day when she could give her account of the events she alleges happened when Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh were high schoolers.

The email says Blasey Ford “would be prepared to testify next week,” so long as senators offer “terms that are fair and which ensure her safety,” the Times reports.



The email also reiterates Blasey Ford’s “strong preference” that “a full investigation” occur before her testimony but did not demand an F.B.I probe into allegations made against Kavanaugh, which had previously been reported, indicating that she may be willing to testify without one.

“As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home,” the email said, according to the Times. “She wishes to testify, provided that we can agree on terms that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Advertisement

Blasey Ford initially submitted an anonymous letter to Dianne Feinstein, the Democratic senator from California, detailing an alleged sexual assault during a house party in Montgomery County, Md., when Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh were teens. Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh and another boy, Mark Judge, attempted to assault her, adding that Kavanaugh covered her mouth to muffle her screams.

Blasey Ford decided to come forward and acknowledge that she wrote the letter after fear she would be outed.

Here’s how the Times breaks down the latest developments.

In the email, addressed to top Republican and Democratic aides on the committee, the lawyer, Debra Katz, wrote that she would like to set up a call later on Thursday to “discuss the conditions” under which Dr. Blasey would be prepared to testify. Earlier on Thursday, committee Republicans had decided to hire an outside counsel to lead their questioning of Dr. Blasey, rather than the committee members themselves, according to a Republican Senate official familiar with the decision. Although they have yet to hire someone to fill the role, the Republicans have been eager to avoid the image of 11 male senators questioning Dr. Blasey about her account.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.