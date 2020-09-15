Breonna Taylor’s Family Reaches $12 Million Settlement With City of Louisville [Updated]

Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer (C) addresses the media over the speed of the investigation of her daughter’s death as attorney Benjamin Crump (L) and co-counsel Lonita Baker (R) looks on outside Louisville City Hall on August 13, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo : John Sommers II ( Getty Images )

Attorneys for the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician shot and killed by Louisville police in March, confirmed that they had reached a settlement with the city Tuesday.

Advertisement

As CNN reports, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, filed a wrongful death suit against the city earlier this year. The city of Louisville and Taylor’s family have agreed to a multimillion settlement that includes a reform component, say family attorneys.

“The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” Sam Aguilar, an attorney for the Taylor family, told CNN.

Advertisement

Taylor family attorneys and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will discuss the details of the settlement, as well as the agreed-upon reforms, at a press conference later today.

The news of the settlement comes days after Taylor’s family and supporters observed the six month anniversary of her death.

As the Root has previously reported, since police killed Taylor on March 13, two of the three officers who raided her apartment still remain with the Louisville Metro Police Department. The lone officer fired was Brett Hankison, who was already under investigation for two separate incidents, including allegations of sexual assault. He is currently appealing to get his job back.

None of the cops have had charges brought against them, and the LMPD remains fully funded.

Advertisement

But Louisville has banned the use of “no-knock” warrants, which allow law enforcement to forcibly enter homes without announcing their presence, and all officers now must wear body cameras. Taylor’s death also contributed to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, with activists, celebrities, publications, and politicians across the nation invoking her name to call for criminal justice reforms and increased attention to the specific dangers Black women face.

A grand jury was empaneled to evaluate the case last week. According to CNN, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the special prosecutor overseeing the investigation into Taylor’s killing, is expected to announce a charging decision soon but has refused to give a timeline.

Advertisement

“An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” Cameron tweeted last week.

Updated Tuesday, September 15 at 1:10 pm ET: The New York Times reports that city officials have agreed to pay $12 million to the Taylor family. While details on criminal justice reforms have yet to be discussed by family attorneys and Mayor Fischer (a press conference was still forthcoming at the time of publication), according to the Times, the reforms will “impose more scrutiny on officers during the execution of search warrants,” as well as make common safeguarding practices within the LMPD mandatory.