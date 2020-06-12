Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants With 'Breonna's Law,' But Her Killers Still Haven't Been Arrested

Photo : Augustin Paulier ( Getty Images )

The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a law banning “no-knock” warrants in the city on Thursday. The measure was named after Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed in March after officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department entered her home on one such warrant.



Under “Breonna’s Law,” law enforcement in Louisville will no longer be able to enter homes unannounced, as they allegedly did on the night Taylor was killed, according to the Washington Post. Cops will also be required to wear body cameras when serving warrants.

The three cops, who shot Taylor at least eight times, were not wearing body cameras on the night she was killed, and they have yet to be arrested or even charged in her death.

Still, the passage of the law codifies a suspension of “no-knock” warrants that Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had initially announced in May. Mayor Fischer says he will immediately sign the Council’s measure into law and calls it a critical step to “create a more peaceful, just, compassionate, and equitable community.”

Just throwing it out there, but an obvious step to justice and peace would be to ARREST AND CHARGE BREONNA TAYLOR’S KILLERS.

Luckily, people in Louisville continue to take to the streets in Breonna Taylor’s name—even while celebrating the interim victory that is the banning of the warrant that contributed to her death:

Taylor’s family has also welcomed the passage of the commonsense legislation, named after the young woman who worked as an EMT and aspired to be a nurse:

“All she wanted to do was save lives. With this law she’ll get to continue to do that, so we’re grateful for that,” her mother Tamika Palmer said at a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has introduced federal legislation that would also ban law enforcement from using insane no-knock warrants.

From the Washington Post: