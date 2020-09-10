After Nearly 200 Days, Breonna Taylor's Case Expected to be Heard By Grand Jury

Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

After almost 200 days since she was killed, a grand jury is expected to hear evidence in the case of Breonna Taylor.

CNN reports that the grand jury will hear other cases first before eventually moving on to Taylor’s case. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in her home on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police officers executing a no-knock warrant. Protests have taken place in Louisville as well as across the nation, demanding that the three officers who opened fire be arrested and charged for her death. The grand jury is expected to decide what, if any, charges the officers will face.



Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear in May to investigate the case, has pushed back against what he called “conflicting rumors and reports,” on Twitter.



Advertisement

“My office is continually asked about a timeline regarding the investigation into the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. An investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a specific timeline,” Cameron tweeted. “When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement. The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”



Cameron met with Taylor’s family last month and a representative for the family told CNN that he outlined the grand jury process for them during that meeting. “On August 12, at the meeting with Tamika Palmer’s family and her lawyers with Cameron’s office, Cameron told the family that once the FBI ballistic come back and they do re-interviews with witnesses that his office will put the case in front of Jefferson County grand jury,” Christopher 2X, a local activist working with Taylor’s mother, told CNN.



Advertisement

Lonita Baker, the attorney representing Taylor’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, has said Cameron’s office has not contacted or informed her of the details regarding the grand jury.



Should the grand jury actually hear the case, this will be one of the first major steps towards justice for Taylor. In June, former officer Brett Hankinson was fired by the Louisville Metro Police department, three months after the shooting. Officer Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the other two cops involved in the shooting, are still employed by the LMPD.

