Eight Democratic candidates are on the ballot for Louisville’s mayoral race. However, this race has been influenced by the increase in gun violence and tensions around police brutality following the botched Breonna Taylor raid in 2020, according to the Associated Press. Residents and activists continue to apply pressure on government officials to make sure the system doesn’t fail another family.



Following Taylor’s death, protests went on in Louisville for weeks to follow, per AP News. A few mayoral candidates were marching in the streets alongside demonstrators demanding justice. Activist Shameka Parrish-Wright and Rev. Time Findley Jr. were among them and vowed to prioritize racial equity if they are elected to office.

Stemming from the protests came another incident: the attempted shooting of candidate Craig Greenberg.

More from AP News:

A social justice activist was charged with the attempted shooting and remains in federal custody. Federal prosecutors have alleged that Quintez Brown, 22, wanted to kill Greenberg to prevent him from winning the mayoral race, citing Brown’s internet search history, text messages, and online posts around the time of the February shooting. As of April, Greenberg has maintained a fundraising lead over his opponents and various local unions, faith leaders, and metro council members have endorsed him. He has said the shooting only strengthened his understanding of the need to quell gun violence in the city.

New evidence showed Brown researched the Republican candidate, Bill Dieruf, as well they say before the shooting. He has been charged with interfering with a federally protected right, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.

Aside from the race, Louisville is also facing a budget shortfall of $70 million by 2024 in addition to recovering from the pandemic. The Louisville police department also remains under investigation and under pressure to improve their policing policies.