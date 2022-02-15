Well-known Louisville, Kentucky activist Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder for a shooting at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office Monday morning. The activist is accused of firing multiple shots at the headquarters where the mayor was with four members of his team.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Brown was also charged with four counts of wanton endangerment Monday night, NBC News reports.

“I am blessed. Our team is blessed. A man walked into our office. We greeted him and he started shooting at me,” Greenberg said during a news conference, according to WLKY.

One of the campaign workers was able to shut the door and then the group blocked the door with desks and tables.

Brown, who recently announced his own run for Louisville Metro Council in District 5, was also the center of a missing person case. He reportedly went missing for nearly two weeks last summer before the search was called off last July.

Here’s more from WLKY:

Both James and Chief Erika Shields said they believe the Democratic candidate was the target. James called it an assassination attempt. Shield said police believe the suspect, Brown, acted alone. Last summer, Brown was at the center of a missing persons investigation. The activist and writer was reported missing after disappearing following a visit to Algonquin Park. The police department handled the missing persons case, and there was a large community effort to bring him home. But over the course of his disappearance, he was spotted more than once. Then, in an update two weeks after his disappearance, the LMPD said they were told to cancel the search because Brown was found safe. No other details were released about the case “to honor the family’s wishes.”

Greenberg claims that a bullet grazed his sweater but no one on his team was injured in the shooting.