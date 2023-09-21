Boosie Wants To Meet Kamala Harris to Discuss Gun Violence Despite History of Disrespecting Her

Boosie has become infamous for running his mouth on the internet. One of his past targets included Vice President Kamala Harris, who he somehow blamed for Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia. Now, the rapper found the audacity to demand a meeting with Harris. After seeing the VP meet with another famous emcee, now Boosie wants his own.

Following the 2022 shooting death of Migos member Takeoff, Quavo has spoken out against gun violence in honor of his fallen nephew. Quavo, along with his mother Edna Marshall and Titania Davenport (Takeoff’s mother), privately met with the Vice President to discuss gun reform earlier this week.

Wednesday, o n Instagram, a photo of the gathering was posted to Harris’ account with the caption: “Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence.” Shortly after, Boosie requested to meet with Harris as well by stating:

“@VP I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THATS LOST? THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP TOO WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO THEY OWN PARENTS @VP I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE CAUSE IVE BEEN DOING IT ALREADY WHEN I TALK TO THE TROUBLE YOUTH. BOOSIE WORDS HIT DIFFERENT TO THE YOUTH (assistant)2052157895"



Boosie, who has faced gun charges in the past, wants to make demands from the same Black woman he had no problem disrespecting in an effort to make a non-existent point. “What that show for Black women in the United States? And the Vice President, as a Black woman, you supposed to be on the frontline to get that Black woman out of jail!,” he said in regards to Griner’s imprisonment.

The “Wipe Me Down” artist should know that Black folks’ memories are long— so that meeting he feels entitled to has no shot in hell at happening.