Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Member Krayzie Bone Speaks Out for the 1st Time Since Hospitalization

After a nine-day fight for his life and health, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is back on the good foot.

The beloved rapper said as much in his first post to social media since his sudden hospitalization last month.

“Just fought for life ‘Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me,” he captioned in a pic to Instagram, giving the “peace” sign while sitting in the hospital. “Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

This positive update comes after fans were shocked to learn he was hospitalized in Los Angeles late-September after he started coughing up blood, which ended up with him being taken in for emergency surgery, as previously reported by The Root. It was then that doctors discovered internal bleeding—a bleeding artery to be exact—that had begun seeping into his lungs. After operating on his, they put Krayzie into a medically-induced coma in an effort to help the healing process.

However, once that remedy proved to be unsuccessful, the “Thuggish, Ruggish Bone” rapper underwent yet another surgery to remedy the internal bleeding once and for all. According to sources close to the rapper, his health problems reportedly stem from his diagnosis of sarcoidosis—which causes the growth of tiny collections of inflammatory cells in different parts of the body.

At any rate, seeing him awake and in good spirits is a great way to kick off a new moth. The Root continues to send its thoughts, prayers and good vibes to Krayzie Bone and his loved ones.